Rahul, Sonia evaded income tax to the tune of Rs 100 crore, claims I-T department

By Online Desk

A notice filed by the I-T department claims that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi evaded income tax returns to the tune of around Rs 100 crores in 2011-12.

According to a TOI report, after a review of their incomes relating to the National Herald case, the I-T department claimed that Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi had 'escaped' incomes -- i.e. above what was declared -- of Rs 155 crores and Rs 155.4 crores respectively.

While Rahul Gandhi had declared returns worth Rs 68.12 lakhs for that year, his colleague Oscar Fernandes’s income was found to be Rs 48.93 crores, said sources in the IT department.

Earlier, P Chidambaram, who is appearing for Sonia in an appeal by Congress leaders in the Supreme Court against the re-opening of the tax assessment, said that the tax liability of Rs 44 crores had been incorrectly imposed.

Appearing before a bench headed by Justice AK Sikri, Chidambaram said the assessing officers concluded that Rs 141 crore of her income related to the case was ‘escaped’ without application of mind as she hadn't declared it while filing her return.

The assessment order was passed on December 31 against Sonia, Rahul and Fernandes and copies of the order were given to them.

The report also says that the Congress leaders argued that they aren't obliged to share details of shares acquired in Young Indian as such shareholding does not result in any interest that needs to be disclosed. The next hearing is scheduled for January 29.