Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu welcomes Centre's decision to provide 10 per cent reservation

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu Wednesday welcomed the Narendra Modi government's decision to provide 10 per cent reservation in education and government jobs for 'economically weak' people across castes and religions.

In a statement on Wednesday, Khandu said that the passage of the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill 2019 by the Lok Sabha would ensure that every poor person, irrespective of caste and creed will get a life of dignity and access to all possible opportunities.

"Prime Minister's mantra of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is being realised in the truest sense," the chief minister said in the message.

While lauding Modi for the historic decision, Khandu said, "with this decision of the Centre, millions of poor and vulnerable brothers and sisters of our country will be benefited.

" The chief minister credited Modi of being "visionary" prime minister who works and thinks for the welfare and development of the poor, needy and the voiceless sections of the society.

"I extend our deep gratitude and welcome this historic decision. I am sanguine that this bill will greatly leapfrog our endeavour of a New India where each and every Indian will have access and opportunity to pertake in the process of nation-building," the statement added.