Home Nation

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu welcomes Centre's decision to provide 10 per cent reservation

'Prime Minister's mantra of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is being realised in the truest sense,' the chief minister said in the message.

Published: 09th January 2019 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (File | PTI)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu Wednesday welcomed the Narendra Modi government's decision to provide 10 per cent reservation in education and government jobs for 'economically weak' people across castes and religions.

In a statement on Wednesday, Khandu said that the passage of the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill 2019 by the Lok Sabha would ensure that every poor person, irrespective of caste and creed will get a life of dignity and access to all possible opportunities.

"Prime Minister's mantra of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is being realised in the truest sense," the chief minister said in the message.

While lauding Modi for the historic decision, Khandu said, "with this decision of the Centre, millions of poor and vulnerable brothers and sisters of our country will be benefited.

" The chief minister credited Modi of being "visionary" prime minister who works and thinks for the welfare and development of the poor, needy and the voiceless sections of the society.

"I extend our deep gratitude and welcome this historic decision. I am sanguine that this bill will greatly leapfrog our endeavour of a New India where each and every Indian will have access and opportunity to pertake in the process of nation-building," the statement added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu reservation Quota Bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp