Kiran Bedi asks government departments in Puducherry to frame media policy

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi Wednesday stressed the need for a media policy and asked every government department to frame one so that there would be sustained interaction with the media.

Talking to reporters after visiting the Directorate of Information and Publicity office here, she said the reason for her visits to government departments was to "know for herself their strengths and weaknesses."

Bedi said the department had the scope to perform better and added that there was a need to revive the Directorate's website which had not been updated for over a year.

The former IPS officer also felt there should be a training academy for the government staff so that they could keep themselves abreast of various rules and regulations.