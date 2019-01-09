Home Nation

Kiran Bedi asks government departments in Puducherry to frame media policy

The former IPS officer also felt there should be a training academy for the government staff so that they could keep themselves abreast of various rules and regulations.

Published: 09th January 2019 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Pondicherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi (File | PTI)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi Wednesday stressed the need for a media policy and asked every government department to frame one so that there would be sustained interaction with the media.

Talking to reporters after visiting the Directorate of Information and Publicity office here, she said the reason for her visits to government departments was to "know for herself their strengths and weaknesses."

Bedi said the department had the scope to perform better and added that there was a need to revive the Directorate's website which had not been updated for over a year.

The former IPS officer also felt there should be a training academy for the government staff so that they could keep themselves abreast of various rules and regulations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kiran Bedi Puducherry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp