Home Nation

Left parties relations with TMC 'bitter', to skip January 19 rally

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has called a 'federal front' rally of opposition parties on January 19 in the West Bengal capital.

Published: 09th January 2019 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee​

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Left parties will not attend the opposition rally convened by the TMC in Kolkata on January 19 as they share a "bitter" relationship with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party, CPI General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy said Wednesday.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) has called a "federal front" rally of opposition parties on January 19 in the West Bengal capital.

"As our relations are bitter with Mamata Banerjee and TMC in West Bengal, the Left cannot participate in that meeting," Reddy told PTI. "We have decided to avoid that meeting," he said.

"If other parties want to participate, we have no objection. But as far as we are concerned, we are prepared to have some sort of a joint platform (of opposition parties) at the national level, but at the state level, in West Bengal, we cannot do it," the CPI leader said.

Meanwhile, describing the Union cabinet's decision to grant 10 per cent quota to economically weaker sections from the general category as an "election jumla", Reddy said the step will open a Pandora's box.

He said if the government was serious, it should have convened an all-party meeting as it was an issue of national importance, and not a party one.

"Once 10 per cent is given, many upper castes will not be satisfied with this; they will demand more. Ultimately, there will be no reservation," the CPI General Secretary claimed.

Educational and social backwardness is a criterion for reservation and not economic backwardness, as per the Constitution, he argued.

Reddy said the constitutional amendment bill to provide 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions to economically backward section in the general category cannot be rushed through Parliament.

He added the decision was an election 'jumla' (gimmick) by the BJP-led government to gain electoral benefits in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TMC Kolkata Mamata Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp