Nagpur: Massive fire at under-construction hospital, 2 critical

By ANI

NAGPUR: A massive fire, which broke out in a hospital that is being built in Nagpur on Wednesday, has been brought under control, fire officials said.

Ten fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames at the Kingsway Hospital near KP ground.

"Fire has been controlled now, the search operation is underway," said Sunil Raut, the fire officer.

Out of seven people injured in the incident, two are critical and have been undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Though the exact cause of the fire is not yet known, preliminary details suggest a short circuit could have sparked the flames.

"The fire could have been caused due to a short circuit as construction work was underway at the building," the fire official added.

Further details are awaited.