Navjot Singh Sidhu gets Z plus security, bulletproof Land Cruiser; Punjab government demands CISF cover

The state home department has written to MHA asking for Central Industrial Security Force security cover to Sidhu in wake of threats issued to him by ultra-nationalists right-wing groups.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Singh Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The security cover of Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has been upgraded to Z-Plus and a bullet-proof Land Cruiser has been given to him by the state government.

The Amarinder Singh government has also written to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to provide him Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) security cover in wake of threats issued to him by Right-wing groups.

Sources said the number of security personnel provided to the Congress leader has been doubled from present 12.

Punjab’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Justice) Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi has written to Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba saying Sidhu has developed a very acrimonious relationship with the Shiromani Akali Dal over his criticism of their alleged anti-people policies and support to mafia and criminal elements. He has also earned the wrath of the drug and mining mafia and criminals, especially in the Majha region, due to his high-pitched campaign against them, it states.

In July last year, Dera Sacha Sauda followers had threatened Sidhu for his comments against Dera chief.

“The threat perception is only likely to escalate further in view of his strident and continuous criticism of policies of the opposition parties as well as that of activities of Right-wing groups,” the letter stated.

In view of such, the state government recommended that Sidhu be provided CAPF security cover, preferably by the CISF. His threat perception has increased significantly after his visit to Pakistan to attend the swearing-in-ceremony of Imran Khan, where he hugged the Pakistan Army Chief,” the letter stated.

The Hindu Yuva Vahini, a Uttar Pradesh-based Right-wing group, has announced a bounty of `1 crore on Sidhu’s head for allegedly abusing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

