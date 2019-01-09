Opposition likely to question timing of quota bill in Rajya Sabha

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties are likely to question the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday in the Rajya Sabha, where the ruling block lacks majority, over the timing of the general category reservation bill and have asked all their members to be present in full strength, sources said.

While virtually all parties supported the passage of the bill that provides 10 per cent quota for the general category poor in jobs and education in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the sources said they are likely to take a tougher stand in the Rajya Sabha on the basis of their sheer numbers.

With 73 MPs, the BJP has the highest number of seats in the house, which currently has a strength of 244.

This is followed by the Congress which has 50 members.

The sources also said members of opposition parties are upset over the extension of the Rajya Sabha proceedings by a day and will protest in the house.

The opposition members did not allow the Upper House to transact any business on Tuesday as the house was adjourned six times during the day.

The sources said while the Congress is supporting the bill, other opposition parties may create hurdle in its passage.

BJP leaders, however, said that if opposition parties do not extend support to the bill, they will have to face voters' wrath in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday with 323 members voting in its favour and only three voting against it.