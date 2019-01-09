Home Nation

Opposition to announce 'grand alliance' in UP on January 15

Leaders from SP, RLD,INLD JD (S) and other regional parties would be invited for the 'Mahagathbandhan announcement on January 15' which coincides with Mayawati's birthday 

Published: 09th January 2019 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 01:11 PM

Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav with BSP chief Mayawati. (File | PTI)

By UNI

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party  (SP) along with other smaller parties will probably see the birth of ' Mahagathbandhan' on January 15 which will usher the Uttar Pradesh politics into a "new age".

The date January 15 holds multiple significance as Makarsankranti falls on the day, also it is the first day of the Magh month, when the first shahi bathing would take place at Kumbh in Prayagraj and also BSP supremo Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh's wife Dimple Yadav will be celebrating their birthdays on the very same day.

Mayawati will celebrate her 63rd birthday on January 15 and similarly, SP MP from Kannauj Dimple Yadav, wife of SP president Akhilesh Yadav, too will celebrate her 41st birthday on the same day.

A senior BSP leader confided here on Wednesday that the announcement of the grand alliance in UP against the BJP will be made by Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav on January 15 and there cannot be more auspicious day than this.

However, leaders from SP, RLD,INLD Janata Dal (Secular), Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) and other regional parties and other smaller parties would be invited for the birthday celebrations where Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav would share the dais, for the first time, to announce the alliance strategy and launch a joint campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Former Chattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi along with party legislators from Karnatak, Rajasthan, Chattishgar and MP would also join in the celebrations.

Sources said BSP leaders from all over the country have been called to Lucknow for the celebrations which will be observed as ' Jankalyankari Diwas' as done in the past.

Mayawati is also slated to reach Lucknow on Thursday for her birthday celebrations.

TAGS
Mahagathbandhan grand alliance Third front UP politics Mayawati Akhilesh Narendra Modi 2019 elections

