Opposition unity at national level is need of the hour, says RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Express News Service

PATNA: With the emerging alliance of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) keeping Congress out in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar’s Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav of RJD on Wednesday called for wider Opposition unity at the national level.

Is your aim of getting all Opposition parties united against the BJP-led NDA taking shape ahead of the Lok Sabha polls?

Yes, the efforts are being made in that direction. More concrete efforts would be made in the coming days. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav had been the torchbearer of Opposition unity in the country. The Opposition parties today realise the importance of putting up a united fight against the BJP-RSS and their opportunist allies in order to save the Constitution and prevent the country’s disintegration.

But has not this effort got a setback in Uttar Pradesh with SP and BSP coming together and keeping Congress out of their alliance?

It is too early to see it in a sealed condition and call it a setback. Talks about formation of an alliance are not in the final stage yet in UP. I call for all secular parties to come on a single platform across the country. Ongoing efforts in that direction would soon bear fruits.

Will you personally make an initiative to bring SP, BSP and Congress on a single platform in UP?

I will do whatever I can when the time arrives. Our efforts would certainly be aimed at preventing the division of secular votes. We already have examples from the past before us, and we must take lessons from them. I am hopeful of a grand alliance of non-NDA parties being formed at the national level.

Is Congress firmly with RJD in the Bihar alliance?

There is no scope for doubt about it. The Grand Alliance led by RJD has grown stronger in the past few months after gaining new allies. This has made the ruling NDA jittery. Those who blatantly betrayed the people’s mandate in Bihar’s 2015 Assembly polls are now having sleepless nights.

Why is the Grand Alliance facing trouble in finalizing a seat-sharing pact in Bihar?

There is absolutely no trouble. Discussions are going on in the right direction. We will come up with a seat-sharing arrangement by the end of this month.