Home Nation

Opposition unity at national level is need of the hour, says RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

In an interview with Anand ST Das, he expressed hope that all non-NDA parties in UP would come together before the Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 09th January 2019 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar’s Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav (File photo | EPS)

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: With the emerging alliance of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) keeping Congress out in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar’s Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav of RJD on Wednesday called for wider Opposition unity at the national level.

Is your aim of getting all Opposition parties united against the BJP-led NDA taking shape ahead of the Lok Sabha polls?

Yes, the efforts are being made in that direction. More concrete efforts would be made in the coming days. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav had been the torchbearer of Opposition unity in the country. The Opposition parties today realise the importance of putting up a united fight against the BJP-RSS and their opportunist allies in order to save the Constitution and prevent the country’s disintegration.

But has not this effort got a setback in Uttar Pradesh with SP and BSP coming together and keeping Congress out of their alliance?

It is too early to see it in a sealed condition and call it a setback. Talks about formation of an alliance are not in the final stage yet in UP. I call for all secular parties to come on a single platform across the country. Ongoing efforts in that direction would soon bear fruits.

Will you personally make an initiative to bring SP, BSP and Congress on a single platform in UP?

I will do whatever I can when the time arrives. Our efforts would certainly be aimed at preventing the division of secular votes. We already have examples from the past before us, and we must take lessons from them. I am hopeful of a grand alliance of non-NDA parties being formed at the national level.

Is Congress firmly with RJD in the Bihar alliance?

There is no scope for doubt about it. The Grand Alliance led by RJD has grown stronger in the past few months after gaining new allies. This has made the ruling NDA jittery. Those who blatantly betrayed the people’s mandate in Bihar’s 2015 Assembly polls are now having sleepless nights.

Why is the Grand Alliance facing trouble in finalizing a seat-sharing pact in Bihar?

There is absolutely no trouble. Discussions are going on in the right direction. We will come up with a seat-sharing arrangement by the end of this month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tejashwi Yadav RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Opposition unity Lok sabha polls Grand Alliance in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp