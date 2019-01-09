Home Nation

Pakistan army shells forward posts, hamlets along LoC in Poonch

During the past week, Pakistani troops have targeted forward posts in Mankote, Khadi Karmara, Gulpur areas without any causality.

Published: 09th January 2019 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Poonch district after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan. (File| PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: In yet another ceasefire violation, the Pakistan army resorted to firing and mortar shelling on forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, a defence official said.

Pakistani troops targeted posts in Gulpur and Khadi Karmara in Poonch district, he said. "At about 0900 hours, Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms and heavy calibre weapons besides shelling in Poonch," he said, adding Indian troops retaliated strongly.

Pakistan has been increasingly violating the 2003 ceasefire agreement with India. It has resorted to firing and shelling along LoC five times in the past seven days, including on Tuesday. Also, the year 2018 witnessed the highest 2,936 ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops in the past 15 years.

During the past week, Pakistani troops have targeted forward posts in Mankote, Khadi Karmara, Gulpur areas without any causality. Northern Command Chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Monday visited forward areas and reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Rajouri districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan army Indian army J&K ceasefire violation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp