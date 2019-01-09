Pakistan captures 15 fishermen off Gujarat coast

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: At least 15 fishermen from Gujarat were apprehended early Wednesday by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) near the international maritime boundary in the Arabian sea, the second such incident in the last five days, officials said.

The PMSA also seized three fishing boats during the operation, said officials of the Porbandar-based National Fishworkers' Forum (NFF).

"The seized boats, which were registered at Porbandar, had set sails a few days back," NFF Secretary Manish Lodhari said, adding that PMSA apprehended the fishermen near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) off the Gujarat coast.

On January 4, five fishermen from Porbandar were apprehended by PMSA claiming that they have crossed the IMBL.

The IMBL jurisdiction is a contentious issue between India and Pakistan.

Fishermen from both the countries eyeing big catch often stray across the line.