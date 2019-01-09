PM-led CBI panel's meet to decide Alok Verma's fate remains inconclusive

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The meeting of high-powered Selection Committee to decide the fate of CBI director Alok Verma remained inconclusive and will be held again on Thursday. The three members of the panel - Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CJI's nominee Justice AK Sikri and leader of the single largest party in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge - deliberated on the Supreme Court judgment and the CVC inquiry report on charges against Verma.

Sources said Kharge wanted to know about the CVC report that formed the basis of Verma's ouster and was handed over a copy of the same. He would peruse the report and would attend the meet again on Thursday, said the sources.

Earlier, CJI Ranjan Gogoi had recused himself from the meeting as he authored the judgement by which Verma was on Tuesday reinstated as CBI Director and his powers were restored albeit with a rider that he would cease and desist from taking any major policy decisions and only attend routine functions.

Kharge, who had expressed his reservations in attending the meeting and wanted it to be held on Jan 11 so he could read the judgement, attended the meeting.

CBI director Alok Verma on Wednesday returned to office after being sent on a 77-day forced leave after the apex court had set aside the government order that sent him on forced leave and divested his powers.

He was welcomed into office by 'temporary' director M Nageshwar Rao. Verma will oversee the day-to-day functions of the CBI but cannot take any policy decisions. Sources said Verma reversed all the transfers orders dated Oct 24 including MK Sinha, AK Bassi, and SA Gurm.ends