Home Nation

PM-led CBI panel's meet to decide Alok Verma's fate remains inconclusive

Sources said Kharge wanted to know about the CVC report that formed the basis of Verma's ouster and was handed over a copy of the same.

Published: 09th January 2019 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The meeting of high-powered Selection Committee to decide the fate of CBI director Alok Verma remained inconclusive and will be held again on Thursday. The three members of the panel - Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CJI's nominee Justice AK Sikri and leader of the single largest party in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge - deliberated on the Supreme Court judgment and the CVC inquiry report on charges against Verma.

Sources said Kharge wanted to know about the CVC report that formed the basis of Verma's ouster and was handed over a copy of the same. He would peruse the report and would attend the meet again on Thursday, said the sources.

Earlier, CJI Ranjan Gogoi had recused himself from the meeting as he authored the judgement by which Verma was on Tuesday reinstated as CBI Director and his powers were restored albeit with a rider that he would cease and desist from taking any major policy decisions and only attend routine functions.

Kharge, who had expressed his reservations in attending the meeting and wanted it to be held on Jan 11 so he could read the judgement, attended the meeting.

CBI director Alok Verma on Wednesday returned to office after being sent on a 77-day forced leave after the apex court had set aside the government order that sent him on forced leave and divested his powers.

He was welcomed into office by 'temporary' director M Nageshwar Rao. Verma will oversee the day-to-day functions of the CBI but cannot take any policy decisions. Sources said Verma reversed all the transfers orders dated Oct 24 including MK Sinha, AK Bassi, and SA Gurm.ends

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM-led CBI panel Justice AK Sikri Alok Verma reinstatement CBI director

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp