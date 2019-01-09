Modi trains guns at Gandhi family hints at involvement in scams

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out hard at the former UPA government and the family of Congress Chief as he inaugurated development projects at Solapur about 450 km from Mumbai on Wednesday.

Apart from accusing the UPA government for slow pace of development projects Modi also reiterated his government's resolve of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' while mentioning the bill granting 10 per cent quota for economically backward class and the citizenship amendment bill. He also mentioned revelations in the AgustaWestland chopper deal and added that more such frauds are likely to come forth soon.

"The remote control government in Delhi between 2004 to 2014 built only 8 lakh houses for urban poor in 10 years," PM modi mentioned adding that the BJP government has built 14 lakh houses in just 4 years. While mentioning Christian Michel, the middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper deal, PM Modi said that such middlemen now don't get anything in India. "The Chaukidar was accused of involvement in the theft. But, this 'chowkidar' cannot be bought or scared, he can pick up a wrongdoer even in darkness.

A middleman was brought from foreign soil. He revealed several big things. Now those who accused Chowkidar will have to explain their relations with this Michel Mama," PM Modi said and reiterated his governments' resolve of 'DalalMukt Bharat'.

"The Chowkidar's power is the backing he has been receiving from the people," he said. We are resolutely committed to the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', PM Modi said while mentioning the passage of 'The Constitution (One Hundred And Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019' in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. "This is a landmark moment in our nation's history that sets into motion the process to achieve an effective measure that ensures justice for all sections of society," PM Modi said.

While mentioning the passage of the Citizenship Bill, Modi said, "I want to assure the people of Assam and North East that their rights will not be hurt." PM launched road and underground sewerage system projects in Solapur worth Rs 1,100 crore. He also laid the foundation stone for Rs 1811 crore housing project of 30,000 units for beedi workers and ragpikers under PMAY and Rs 244 crore water supply and sewerage system. Former CPI MLA Narasayya Adam, who had been working for the houses for Beedi workers, said that they would like Modi to inaugurate the housing scheme as PM in 2022 upon completion. Tainted Maharashtra Cooperatives minister Subhash Deshmukh too shared dais with PM Modi.