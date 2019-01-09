Home Nation

Modi trains guns at Gandhi family hints at involvement in scams

The Prime Minister also aid the foundation stone for a Rs 1811 crore housing project of 30,000 units under PM Awas Yojana and commissioned the four-laned 98.717 km Solapur-Osmanabad highway.

Published: 09th January 2019 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out hard at the former UPA government and the family of Congress Chief as he inaugurated development projects at Solapur about 450 km from Mumbai on Wednesday.

Apart from accusing the UPA government for slow pace of development projects Modi also reiterated his government's resolve of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' while mentioning the bill granting 10 per cent quota for economically backward class and the citizenship amendment bill. He also mentioned revelations in the AgustaWestland chopper deal and added that more such frauds are likely to come forth soon.

"The remote control government in Delhi between 2004 to 2014 built only 8 lakh houses for urban poor in 10 years," PM modi mentioned adding that the BJP government has built 14 lakh houses in just 4 years. While mentioning Christian Michel, the middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper deal, PM Modi said that such middlemen now don't get anything in India. "The Chaukidar was accused of involvement in the theft. But, this 'chowkidar' cannot be bought or scared, he can pick up a wrongdoer even in darkness.

A middleman was brought from foreign soil. He revealed several big things. Now those who accused Chowkidar will have to explain their relations with this Michel Mama," PM Modi said and reiterated his governments' resolve of 'DalalMukt Bharat'.

"The Chowkidar's power is the backing he has been receiving from the people," he said. We are resolutely committed to the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', PM Modi said while mentioning the passage of 'The Constitution (One Hundred And Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019' in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. "This is a landmark moment in our nation's history that sets into motion the process to achieve an effective measure that ensures justice for all sections of society," PM Modi said.

While mentioning the passage of the Citizenship Bill, Modi said, "I want to assure the people of Assam and North East that their rights will not be hurt." PM launched road and underground sewerage system projects in Solapur worth Rs 1,100 crore. He also laid the foundation stone for Rs 1811 crore housing project of 30,000 units for beedi workers and ragpikers under PMAY and Rs 244 crore water supply and sewerage system. Former CPI MLA Narasayya Adam, who had been working for the houses for Beedi workers, said that they would like Modi to inaugurate the housing scheme as PM in 2022 upon completion. Tainted Maharashtra Cooperatives minister Subhash Deshmukh too shared dais with PM Modi. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Solapur Osmanabad highway Solapur Modi Solapur sewrage and road projects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp