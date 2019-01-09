Police did not act due to pressure against suspects of sacrilege incidents alleges Justice Zora Singh (Retd)

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Former Justice Zora Singh (Retd) who inquired the incident of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in 2015 today alleged that the Punjab Police did not investigate these incidents properly due to the 'Pressure' by the then Prakash Singh Badal led SAD-BJP Government. Singh said that as the then Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was also the state home minister to the police failed to investigate these incidents properly.

"Guru Granth Sahib was stolen from a Gurudwara in Burj Jawahar Singh Wala on June 1, 2015, and a case was registered on June 2. On September 25, a poster was put in the village claiming that the holy scripture was present in Bargari," he said.

"During the investigations, the police zeroed in on the Granthi of the Gurudwara from where holy scripture was stolen after some women said to have seen two suspects of a neighbouring village inside the Gurudwara. But the Granthi was not interrogated. A sketch was also made on basis of the eyewitness, however, When I inquired about the same, I came to know that sketches were neither issued in newspapers or on TV channels," he said.

Singh alleged that the police did not investigate the incidents properly under pressure from higher-ups. "I gave the names of six alleged suspects to the police as they were given to me by the Sikh organizations during my inquiry. I asked police whether they were interrogated but I was told that no one was questioned. Some authority was perhaps stopping them” he said.

Singh further said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was also formed to investigate the incident but the officers constituting the team told him that they never interrogated anyone and acted against any suspect.

When asked if any senior police officials were involved or not, he said, "If police high up were not involved why police did not take any action and investigated the matter properly. I did the inquiry and submitted my report to the then government. Why till date my report has not been made public?" he asked.

He demanded that the Congress Government led by Capt Amarinder Singh should give answers that why no action is being taken against the culprits when two inquiry commissions (Justice Zora Singh and Justice Ranjit Singh) have submitted their reports. The one man Justice Zora Singh (Retd) Commission was formed soon after the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari and police firing at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan in October 2015 by the then SAD-BJP Government to inquire into these incidents.