Private FM stations can now broadcast news from All India Radio

The private FM broadcasters will have to carry AIR news bulletins either simultaneously or deferred live by not more than half an hour.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Public broadcaster All India Radio (AIR) launched an initiative on Tuesday in which private FM broadcasters can carry news bulletins. Private FM stations were not allowed to carry news bulletins. This is a step to “empower” people, according to the government.

The initiative has been launched on a pilot phase basis till May 31 and would be free of cost.

The private FM radio broadcasters can broadcast the AIR news bulletins in English or Hindi according to the bulletins of the public broadcaster’s news schedule and would be subjected to certain conditions. Private FM broadcasters which intend to broadcast news bulletins will first have to register themselves with the AIR’s news service division.

The AIR news bulletins will have to be carried in “toto” and in “unaltered form”, according to the conditions. The broadcasters also have to give credit to AIR for sourcing their news.

The other conditions include the commercials which are broadcast during news bulletins will also have to be carried along with the news in toto.

The private FM broadcasters will have to carry AIR news bulletins either simultaneously or deferred live by not more than half an hour. And in case of deferred live, an announcement has to precede the deferred live broadcast.

The priority of the government is to ensure awareness of people, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Information & Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. This is a collaborative effort of bringing together the country’s radio stations to educate and empower people, he added.

The initiative is significant in the era of collaboration and convergence, said A Surya Prakash, chairperson, Prasar Bharati through a televised message at the event.

The president of the association of radio operators of India, Anuradha Prasad appreciated the government’s move for accepting the long-standing demand of private radio broadcasters to present news on their platform.

Earlier this week, the Prasar Bharati decided to close down the national channel of All India Radio and the Regional Academies of Broadcasting and Multimedia (RABMs) in five cities with immediate effect to cut costs.

