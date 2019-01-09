Home Nation

Punjab cops recover around Rs 3 crore from couple in Mansa

The money was being carried by a couple, Nirmal Singh and Sukhchain Kaur, who hail from Sirsa district in neighbouring Haryana.

Published: 09th January 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police on Tuesday recovered around Rs 3 crore in cash from an SUV in the state's Mansa district.

The money was being carried by a couple, Nirmal Singh and Sukhchain Kaur, who hail from Sirsa district in neighbouring Haryana, police said.

Mansa district police chief Mandhir Singh said the cash was recovered from the SUV during special checking being done near the bus stand in Mansa.

The cash was in notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 denomination.

The police chief said that when questioned, the couple could not give satisfactory answers as to why they were carrying so much cash.

He said the income tax department had been informed about the recovery.

The police is on alert in Haryana and some parts of Punjab as the judgement of a CBI court into the murder of Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, in which controversial Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim is an accused, is likely to come on Friday (January 11).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab Punjab police Mansa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp