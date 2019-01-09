Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi pricks PM Modi over plight of Agra farmer

The Congress chief also plans to play on the farm loan waivers that have been announced by the party governments in Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Published: 09th January 2019 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 07:01 PM

Congress president, Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File photo | PTI)

By Amit Agnihotri
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On a day PM Modi visited Agra in Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi pricked him by highlighting the plight of a local farmer to flag the larger issue of rural distress.

In a Facebook post, hours before he addressed a rally in Jaipur, the Congress chief reminded the PM how an Agra farmer Pradeep Sharma had to sell his potato crop in distress after toiling hard for six months to grow it.

"Pradeep Sharma got only Rs 490 for 19,000 kg potatoes. Modiji is coming to Agra today. Do you think he will talk about the woes of farmers like Pradeep or will he once again resort to false promises," Rahul said.

The social media post aimed at picking holes in the BJP's claims that it is sensitive to the plight of farmers, an issue Rahul never fails to flag in his rallies and has identified as one of the planks for the 2019 poll campaign. The Congress chief also plans to play on the farm loan waivers that have been announced by the party governments in Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and has often mentioned of a nationwide scheme if the opposition party comes back to power at the centre.

Rahul has also vowed to force the PM to announce a national farm loan waiver based on an internal assessment that the government is not open to the idea. Sources said the party chief is happy over the support from the farmers that the party got in the three central states and thinks rural distress if channelized properly can help the opposition party turn the tables on the BJP in the coming national elections.

Rahul Gandhi congress PM Modi Agra Farmers plight

