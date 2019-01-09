Rail, road traffic disrupted in Odisha on day two of strike

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: The two-day nationwide strike called by 10 central trade unions to protest the Centre's alleged anti-worker policies disrupted rail and road traffic and evoked mixed response in Odisha on Wednesday.

Train services were hit on the second day of the strike as trade union activists staged 'rail roko' at several places including Bhubaneswar, Balasore and Berhampur.

Several trains were delayed due to blockade of railway tracks by strike supporters, leaving a large number of passengers stranded at many places, officials said.

While the intensity of the strike declined on Wednesday, shops, markets and business establishments remained closed in several areas, they said, adding, vehicular movement was also hit.

Vehicles, including government and private buses refrained from plying and a large number of passengers, were seen stranded in bus stands in many places.

In Bhubaneswar, trade union activists staged road blockades at several places. They also held a sit-in at Master Canteen Square.

In Cuttack, the activists staged protest demonstrations and blocked roads at various places. The city's bus stand at Badambadi wore a deserted look as well.

A senior police official said adequate police personnel have been deployed to prevent any untoward incident during the strike.

The strike has been peaceful so far, he said. In the port town of Paradip in the state's Jagatsinghpur district, trade union activists staged a demonstration near the port and blocked the road leading to the IOCL refinery at Rangiagarh, a police officer said.

Educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities remained shut in most districts in view of the strike.

The state government on Tuesday had asked the district administrations to decide on the closure of educational institutes after assessing the situation in respective areas.

Different political parties, including the Congress, the ruling BJD, and the BJD's trade union front - Biju Sramika Samukhya (BSS) - are supporting the strike.