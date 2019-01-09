Home Nation

Raipur Diary

The Chief Electoral Officer Subrat Sahu has written to all collectors and district election officers to secure election-related expenses incurred by the candidates in the recently held Assembly polls.

Published: 09th January 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

Raipur gets first woman SP 
Raipur got its first woman Superintendent of Police years after the new state was carved out from undivided MP. Neethu Kamal, a 2008-batch IPS officer, who hails from Kerala, will soon be appointed as the SP. Her friends and foes cited Kamal as an officer who is known to take decisions without fear; aggressive, not plagued by ‘play safe’ syndrome and someone who works without being fettered.

She says her priority is to make the police accountable for their responsibilities and remain citizen friendly. “It’s challenge and pride both. Besides strengthening basic policing, the forces will be sensitised towards complaints & issues of people, get result-oriented and be easily accessible. We aim towards attaining the goal of ‘Mazboot Police, Vishwasniya Police’ (strong police, credible police) as set by our DGP”, she said.

Sickle-Cell Anaemia patients to get free treatment
Around 40 lakh patients suffering from sickle cell anaemia disease (SCD)— a genetic disorder — will now be getting a free treatment in community and primary health centres where treatment specific to the disease will be facilitated.

Earlier it was available only at the State Sickle Cell Institute in Raipur. With SCD found predominantly among tribals, poor and other marginalised population, there is no proper documentation of the disease in India. According to the research carried out by senior surgeon Dr A R Dalla, former Chairman of Indian Red Cross Society, the prevalence of the disorder is pegged at around 15 per cent in the state, the rate estimated among the “highest” in the country.

In a first, Speaker-CM-LoP from OBCs
With the formation of new government in Chhattisgarh, for the first time the politicians from OBC communities get the position of Speaker (Charan Das Mahant), chief minister (Bhupesh Baghel) and the leader of opposition (Dharamlal Kaushik). Chhattisgarh politics has its own electoral dynamics with the scheduled castes (13 percent), scheduled tribes (31 percent) besides the OBCs (around 44 percent) playing out their presence during the poll season. The selections for the top posts are obviously political and endorsed by the respective party high commands. As many as 29 MLAs, the Speaker and the chief minister in 90-Member Assembly took oath in Chhattisgarhi dialect.

EC seeks election expenses
The Chief Electoral Officer Subrat Sahu has written to all collectors and district election officers to secure election-related expenses incurred by the candidates in the recently held Assembly polls. According to the EC’s directive, such expenditure is to be produced to the respective district election officer by the candidates within 30 days of the declaration of the results. As many as 1269 candidates were in the fray during the two-phased polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp