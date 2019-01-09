Raipur Diary

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

Raipur gets first woman SP

Raipur got its first woman Superintendent of Police years after the new state was carved out from undivided MP. Neethu Kamal, a 2008-batch IPS officer, who hails from Kerala, will soon be appointed as the SP. Her friends and foes cited Kamal as an officer who is known to take decisions without fear; aggressive, not plagued by ‘play safe’ syndrome and someone who works without being fettered.

She says her priority is to make the police accountable for their responsibilities and remain citizen friendly. “It’s challenge and pride both. Besides strengthening basic policing, the forces will be sensitised towards complaints & issues of people, get result-oriented and be easily accessible. We aim towards attaining the goal of ‘Mazboot Police, Vishwasniya Police’ (strong police, credible police) as set by our DGP”, she said.

Sickle-Cell Anaemia patients to get free treatment

Around 40 lakh patients suffering from sickle cell anaemia disease (SCD)— a genetic disorder — will now be getting a free treatment in community and primary health centres where treatment specific to the disease will be facilitated.

Earlier it was available only at the State Sickle Cell Institute in Raipur. With SCD found predominantly among tribals, poor and other marginalised population, there is no proper documentation of the disease in India. According to the research carried out by senior surgeon Dr A R Dalla, former Chairman of Indian Red Cross Society, the prevalence of the disorder is pegged at around 15 per cent in the state, the rate estimated among the “highest” in the country.

In a first, Speaker-CM-LoP from OBCs

With the formation of new government in Chhattisgarh, for the first time the politicians from OBC communities get the position of Speaker (Charan Das Mahant), chief minister (Bhupesh Baghel) and the leader of opposition (Dharamlal Kaushik). Chhattisgarh politics has its own electoral dynamics with the scheduled castes (13 percent), scheduled tribes (31 percent) besides the OBCs (around 44 percent) playing out their presence during the poll season. The selections for the top posts are obviously political and endorsed by the respective party high commands. As many as 29 MLAs, the Speaker and the chief minister in 90-Member Assembly took oath in Chhattisgarhi dialect.

EC seeks election expenses

The Chief Electoral Officer Subrat Sahu has written to all collectors and district election officers to secure election-related expenses incurred by the candidates in the recently held Assembly polls. According to the EC’s directive, such expenditure is to be produced to the respective district election officer by the candidates within 30 days of the declaration of the results. As many as 1269 candidates were in the fray during the two-phased polls.