Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala to be Congress's candidate for Jind bypoll

Surjewala is a sitting MLA from Haryana's Kaithal.

Published: 09th January 2019 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The Congress on Wednesday announced that its chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala will be the party's candidate for the by-election in Haryana's Jind Assembly constituency.

The Election Commission had on December 31 announced that the bypoll to the Jind Assembly seat would be held on January 28 and the results will be out on January 31.

The filing of nominations began on January 3 and end on January 10. Surjewala is a sitting MLA from Haryana's Kaithal.

The BJP's nominee for the seat is Krishan Middha, the son of late Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Hari Chand Middha.

The INLD is yet to announce its candidate.

