Samajwadi Party activists detained ahead of PM Narendra Modi's arrival in Agra

The Samajwadi Party had announced to hold protest march against the PM and to show him black flag during his Agra visit on Wednesday.

Published: 09th January 2019 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By UNI

AGRA: Uttar Pradesh police has detained suspected Samajwadi Party leaders and workers here just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's in the face of the party's announcement to lodge a protest march during his visit to the Taj city.

The SP had announced to hold a protest march against the PM and to show him black flag during his Agra visit on Wednesday.

Police sources said that the SP workers and leaders have been brought to the police station and detained since Tuesday night to avoid any law and order problem during the PM's visit.

"The detained SP leaders and workers have been lodged in different police stations in Agra," sources confirmed.

However, SP leaders alleged that the act of the police proves about the undeclared 'emergency-like situation' in the state.

"We had announced for a peaceful protest, but our democratic rights haven been violated by the BJP government," they alleged.

Recently, during the PM's Prayagraj visit, the SP workers had staged protest and tried to show him black flag, while in Ghazipur, a policeman was killed during the protest by the Nishad Party on Mr Modi's visit to address a Rajbhar community rally.

The Prime Minister will be reaching Agra at around 1530 hrs on Wednesday to address a public meeting at Kothi Meena Bazaar during his two-hour stay.

He is also slated to inaugurate the much-awaited Ganga Jal project to provide clean drinking water to the Taj city, along with projects worth around Rs 3900 crore for Agra.

UP Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy CMs Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya, along with UP BJP president Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, would be in the city to join the PM.

During his short visit, Mr Modi will also lay foundation stone for Integrated Command and Control Centre for Agra Smart City, upgradation of SN Medical College and other projects, official sources here confirmed.

The Rs 2,880 crore Gangajal programme will provide Agra with better and more assured water supply.

Upgradation of SN Medical College in Agra will be carried out at a project cost of Rs 200 crore, which also includes creation of 100 bed maternity wing in the women's hospital.

This will help provide better health and maternity care for the weaker sections of society.

Integrated Command and Control Centre for Agra Smart City will be created at a project cost of Rs 285 crore.

This will help develop Agra as a modern world class smart city, befitting its stature as a premium tourist destination.

In the PM's rally, BJP workers and supporters from 20 adjoining Assembly segments of Agra, Mathura, Hathras, Ferozabad and Etah districts would assemble to hear the leader.

During his earlier visit on November 20, 2016, he launched PM Awas Yojana (Gramin).

Under this scheme, 65 lakh houses have been constructed till date including 9.2 lakh in Uttar Pradesh.

He launched rail infrastructure and services specific in the region.

