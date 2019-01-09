Home Nation

Talks with Taliban should be sans preconditions: Army chief Bipin Rawat

His comments came even as the Afghan Taliban called off talks with US officials scheduled in Qatar this week reportedly over an 'agenda disagreement'.

Published: 09th January 2019 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Bipin Rawat

Army chief Bipin Rawat (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said that talks with the Taliban, if held, should be without any preconditions whatsoever.

"Yes, there should be talks with Taliban so long as they do not come out with any preconditions and so long as they are looking at lasting peace in Afghanistan to bring about stability in that country," Rawat said in response to a question at a session on terrorism in the 2019 Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship annual geopolitical and geostrategic conference.

"It is in our interest, it is in the region's interest, it is in Pakistan's interest. We all want stability," he said.

His comments came even as the Afghan Taliban called off talks with US officials scheduled in Qatar this week reportedly over an "agenda disagreement".

The Taliban have repeatedly rejected talks on peace with the Afghan government in the presence of foreign troops in Afghanistan.

India's stated official policy is not to hold talks with the Taliban.

Gen Rawat said that when talks with terrorists or any organisation of that kind are held, there should be no preconditions whatsoever.

"There can be no preconditions attached because when you start attaching preconditions, then it gives a sense of notion of victory, that one or the other side is talking from a position of strength," he said.

"So, any negotiation you go in for must be from that view."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bipin Rawat Taliban

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp