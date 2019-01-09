Home Nation

TMC says party MP who joined BJP already 'expelled'

A jubilant state BJP, while reacting to the development, said the beginning of the TMC's end has started in West Bengal.

Published: 09th January 2019 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee​

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress Wednesday sought to downplay the crossing over of its MP Saumitra Khan to the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, saying it has already expelled the leader from the party.

ALSO READ: TMC MP Saumitra Khan joins BJP, slams Mamata

A jubilant state BJP, while reacting to the development, said the beginning of the TMC's end has started in West Bengal.

"He was not in touch with the party for a long time. He was not working in his area properly. He was well aware that he would not be given Lok Sabha ticket this year. We decided to expel him from the party this morning. The expulsion letter has been sent to him," a senior TMC leader said.

The leadership has also asked its parliamentary party to initiate action against Khan so that he is disqualified as a Trinamool MP, the leader said.

Khan, who represents Bishnupur seat in Bankura district in the Lok Sabha, Wednesday joined the BJP in New Delhi, giving a fillip to the saffron party's campaign in West Bengal in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy, who is believed to have played a key role in bringing Khan to the BJP fold, told PTI, "It is just the beginning. There are many others in queue. Just wait and watch." With Khan joining the BJP, TMC tally in Lok Sabha is down to 33 out of a total 42 seats in the state.

Khan, who was earlier with the Congress, had joined the TMC in 2013 just months ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

The then TMC general secretary Mukul Roy had played a key role in inducing him to it. Roy joined the BJP in 2017. For the last few weeks, Khan had been openly criticising TMC leadership in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TMC BJP Mamata

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp