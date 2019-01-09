Home Nation

Two killed in Uttarakhand factory blast

A gas cutter being used to cut a steel box exploded at PL Steel Pvt Ltd in Kotdwar tehsil's Jashodharpur industrial area on Tuesday evening,

Published: 09th January 2019 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Bomb blast

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

KOTDWAR: Two labourers were killed and three others were injured after an explosion occurred in a factory in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district, the police said Wednesday.

A gas cutter being used to cut a steel box exploded at PL Steel Pvt Ltd in Kotdwar tehsil's Jashodharpur industrial area on Tuesday evening, Station House Officer, Kotdwar Police Station, Manoj Raturi said.

The two labourers died on the spot and three others who were standing near the gas cutter sustained severe injuries, he added.

The deceased were identified as 27-year-old Afroz from Araria in Bihar and 24-year-old Rani Singh from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, Raturi said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital in the nearby town of Najibabad, he added.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether a lapse on part of the factory owners led to the blast, the SHO said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttarakhand factory blast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp