West Bengal school students injured in stone pelting by strike supporters

By PTI

KOLKATA: Some school children were injured in stone pelting as sporadic incidents of violence were reported from parts of Bengal on Wednesday, the second day of the two-day nationwide strike called by central trade unions protesting against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre.

The general strike in Bengal had also put up a picture of CPI(M) and Congress joining hands to ensure that the general strike takes place in Bengal.

And on the other hand, the TMC, which has been one of the most vocal critic of BJP, went all out to ensure that the strike fails in the state.

Some school students were injured and were left traumatised in Rajabazar area of Kolkata after stones were hurled at pool car ferrying students to school.

The police have arrested some people for being allegedly involved in the incident, a police officer said. Stones were also pelted at school buses in Howrah district leading to injury of the bus driver.

Later on police rescued the students and the driver from the spot, police said. Senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty was arrested once again on Wednesday for taking out a rally in Jadavpur in the southern part of the city, officials said.

Chakraborty was also arrested on Tuesday for taking out a rally in support of the strike and was released in the evening.

In Coochbebar district, supporters of the strike pelted stones at autos as a result of which the drivers stopped the services.

Senior CPI(M) and Left leaders took out processions in various parts of the state in support of the strike. The first day of the two-day nationwide strike failed to evoke much response in West Bengal.

Elaborate security arrangements made by the Trinamool Congres government had foiled the striking unions' bid to stall the normal life in the state.

Train services in Eastern Railway zone were disrupted Wednesday after supporters of the strike resorted to blockades at many places.

An Eastern Railway spokesman said that a suspected bomb was found on the railway tracks at Ashoknagar in Sealdah-Bongaon section that led to the suspension of train services in the route.

The suspected country-made bomb, which was found near a level crossing at Ashoknagar, was removed by the civil authorities and train services resumed in the section at 10.25 am, the spokesman said.

In the Howrah division of Eastern Railway, services were affected in the Bandel-Katwa route after agitators blocked tracks at Bhandartikuri station.

Train services in the South Eastern Railway zone were normal, its spokesperson said. Government offices, IT sector and port activities were normal, while banking sector experienced partial impact with some branches and ATMs closed. Workers in tea gardens also worked like normal days.

However, PSU insurance companies were closed. Reacting to the two-day strike CITU state president Subhas Mukherjee claimed that despite several provocations by the TMC administration the "general strike" was a success in Bengal.

"The general strike was a success in Bengal despite all sorts of provocation. People have actively participated in the strike against the policies of the Centre," Mukherjee said.

While reacting to the incident of pelting of stones at a school bus, CITU general secretary Anadi Sahu condemned the incident and said the party will look into it and take action against those who were involved in it if anyone is found guilty. The Trinamool Congress, however, claimed that the strike has been a complete failure as people have rejected the "shutdown culture".

"The strike has been a complete failure as people have completely rejected the shutdown culture. We are also fighting against BJP but we are not in favour of shutdown or strike as a mode of protest," TMC secretary general and state Education minister Partha Chatterjee said.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said the strike has completely failed in the state.