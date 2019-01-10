Home Nation

429 elephants killed since 2008, 642 poachers arrested: RTI

The maximum killings of 136 elephants have been reported from Kerala, followed by West Bengal (48), Karnataka (46), Tamil Nadu (44) and Odisha (41) during the period, according to the data.

Published: 10th January 2019 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 10:41 PM   |  A+A-

Carcass of electrocuted elephants in Jharsuguda | EXPRESS

By PTI

NOIDA: As many as 429 elephants were poached and killed in the country since 2008 and 642 poachers arrested, revealed a data obtained through an RTI query.

In 2008, 53 elephants were killed in the country, but the number came down to only five in 2018  all five in Assam, according to the data provided by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, under the Ministry of Environment and Forests.

The maximum killings of 136 elephants have been reported from Kerala, followed by West Bengal (48), Karnataka (46), Tamil Nadu (44) and Odisha (41) during the period, according to the data.

Noida-based lawyer Ranjan Tomar had from the bureau through an RTI query sought state-wise data on the number of elephants killed by poachers in the last 10 years and offenders arrested.

READ: 'Illegal and not permissible': India's only elephant rescue centre gets notice

The bureau is a statutory body formed to combat organised wildlife crime in the country.

Notably, there are nine states and Union Territories -- Bihar, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli  from where no such killings have been reported since 2008, it said.

Tripura recorded only one elephant killing by poachers and that was in 2014, while the Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported six such deaths till 2013 but none since 2014, according to the data.

READ: India's first elephant hospital opens in Mathura

National capital Delhi reported six elephant killings by poachers  two in 2008, one each in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014, it said.

Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand each reported 21 such killings during the period.

"As per data available in records of the bureau based on the information from state forest and police departments, 642 poachers have been arrested for killing elephants during last 10 years," the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau said in its reply to the RTI.

Tomar had also sought to know the elephant census of 2008 and 2018 but the bureau said no such data was maintained by it, neither was information available on the estimated amount of tusks and other elephant body parts recovered from poachers during the period.

READ: Sick elephants forced to carry heavy loads, give joyrides to tourists at Amber fort 

"The data shows the number of elephants killed by poachers has been coming down, particularly during the last four-five years, which is a good indication," the 30-year-old social activist told PTI.

"It is essential to save wildlife if we want to protect the environment. Animals like elephants and tigers are critical to our survival because they are on the top of their food chains and losing them could endanger our existence," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
elephant deaths poachers arrest RTI query

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp