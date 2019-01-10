Home Nation

Prakash Raj meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP extends support for actor's political journey

The actor, who has been vocal about his views on the current Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre, met the chief minister at his official residence in the Civil Lines.

Published: 10th January 2019 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 08:41 PM

Prakash Raj (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Actor Prakash Raj, who recently announced he would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here Thursday, with the latter saying that his Aam Aadmi Party "fully supports" him.

Last week, Raj had said that he would contest the upcoming general elections from the Bengaluru Central constituency as an independent candidate.

"We need people like Prakash Raj to enter Parliament. Prakash ji, it was great meeting u today. AAP fully supports u and we agree wid ur decision to fight as an independent candidate. We need independent and non-partisan voices too in Parliament," Kejriwal tweeted.

ALSO READ: Interview | Bengalureans know me and I know them, says Prakash Raj ahead of political debut

According to Raj, he discussed ways with the chief minister to address various issues.

"Met delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal thanked him and @AamAadmiParty for the support in my political journey. Discussed and requested to share various ways to address issues which his team has commendably done. #bengalurucentral #citizensvoice in parliament #justasking in parliament too (sic)," Raj tweeted after the meeting.

Raj has also been one of those seeking justice for his friend and senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot outside her residence in September, 2017.

Prakash Raj Arvind Kejriwal

