After quitting IAS, Shah Faesal says next course of action will depend on what people of Kashmir want

SRINAGAR: Amid reports that he is all set to join regional party National Conference and contest the forthcoming parliamentary elections from Baramulla-Kupwara Lok Sabha seat in north Kashmir, 35-year-old Shah Faesal who quit the IAS to protest unabated killings in Jammu and Kashmir, has said his next course of action would depend on what the people of Kashmir, especially youth, want him to do.

In the Facebook post, the outspoken Faesal said he has received a storm of abuse and adulation over his decision to quit the government service to protest unabated killings in Kashmir and lack of sincere reach out from central government. "Hundreds and thousands of people reacted to my resignation in hundreds and thousands of ways. I totally expected this," he said.

Faesal, who was IAS topper in 2010, resigned from government job yesterday."As of now I have quit the service. What I am going to do hereafter also depends on what people of Kashmiri want me to do. More so the youth," Faesal said. "I have an idea how I can do it. I am sure you have ideas too and you want me to factor those ideas in before I take a final decision," he said.

"If you are ready to come out of Facebook/Twitter and show up in Srinagar tomorrow, we could think this through together. My choice of politics will be decided by real people, not FB likes and comments," Faesal said. Later, in another Facebook post, he said due to the adverse weather forecast for tomorrow, the proposed youth interaction at Srinagar is postponed. "We shall meet soon. Thank you for showing interest," he said.

Faesal's quitting the civil service job has evoked mixed reaction from netizens on social media with some supporting his decision. Some suggested him not to join any existing mainstream political parties and float his own party. Some others suggested him to join separatist camp to represent the "true aspirations of people."

The separatist leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq hailed Faesal for quitting the IAS job to protest against "unabated killing of Kashmiris by GoI".

"Welcome the stand to resign by @ShahFaesal to protest unabated killing of Kashmiris by GOI. Hope his outrage over killings and his sentiment that #KashmiriLivesMatter guide his choice of politics... and gets reflected in representing his people's collective deep driving desire of right to self-determination and their relentless struggle and sacrifice in achieving it - also the reason behind killings and repression on them by the state (sic)," Mirwaiz tweeted.

Faesal is scheduled to address a press conference tomorrow to reveal his future plans on joining politics. Sources close to him said he has been in contact with former chief minister Omar Abdullah and is likely to join his National Conference. They said NC may field him as a candidate for Baramulla-Kupwara Lok Sabha seat in north Kashmir during the forthcoming parliamentary polls in the State.