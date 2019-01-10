Home Nation

Talks and terror cannot go together, it applies to Jammu and Kashmir too: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

The Army chief today said that they were only facilitators for peace in Jammu and Kashmir and that forces had managed the situation well along the northern and western borders.

Published: 10th January 2019 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said that while the security forces favour peaceful dialogue among stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir, there will be zero tolerance on violence. Gen Rawat added that there were around 300 terrorists across the LoC waiting to infiltrate into India

Speaking at the annual press conference prior to the Army Day, Army Chief said that the security forces are using various strategies to bring situation in Jammu and Kashmir under control and there is standing offer for the terrorists.

READ | Pakistan troops shell LoC areas in Poonch, ceasefire violated for third day in row

"We're adopting both hard and soft approaches. The offer to terrorists to join the mainstream stays. If that happens, people of the state will be benefit the most," Gen Rawat said.

He added that security forces were deployed in Kashmir for peace but the separatists should also shun violence. On talks with the Hurriyat, Rawat said they should immediately shun the gun and stop taking support from the western neighbour. "Our position is very clear. Shun the gun and stop taking support from the western neighbour. Talks can happen only if they lay down weapons. During Ramzan, we had given opportunity to the separatists to lay down arms. But if someone picks up the gun, we will take action," Rawat said.

He said the Indian Army was a professional outfit and never targeted civilians. "However, when terrorists operating from the western border try to cross the border, it becomes difficult to differentiate between a civilian and a terrorist."

To a query if the terrorists could infiltrate into the country from the Punjab border, Rawat said: "We have state-of-the-art technologies to prevent such activities." He said the Army's Northern Command would get new sniper rifles by January 20 and added that the force was using quadcopters for surveillance in border areas. "These high-end gadgets help in detecting explosives," he said.

Meanwhile, responding to a question on Army veterans, Rawat said he had heard about some rift among veterans. "I have heard there is some disunity among some of our veterans. I think they need to be united. Our veterans are a very strong community and their unity is a must to support the mainstream," he added.

On Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) he said the organisation had assured to handover the missiles and rockets that had been ordered by February-March. "If they fail to deliver, we will go in for imports," Gen Rawat added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bipin Rawat Army Chief Indian Army Jammu and Kashmir Army Day DRDO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp