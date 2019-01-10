Home Nation

BJP leaders petition President against Kerala government’s Sabarimala stand

President to submit the memorandum against the imposition of Section 144 at the Sabarimala temple premises.

Published: 10th January 2019 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday petitioned President Ram Nath Kovind against alleged coercion by the state government meted out to devotees around Sabarimala temple. The BJP petitioned that the CPM led state government is “cunningly” conspiring to allow women of other religions to enter the temple.

A group of BJP leaders, including MPs — Saroj Pandey, Prahlad Joshi, Vinod Sonkar, Naleen Kumar Kateel, Suresh Gopi, V Muralidharan, Richard Hay, besides Kerala unit party chief P S Sreedharan, called on President on Wednesday to submit a memorandum against imposition of section 144 around the Sabarimala temple premises.

The memorandum stated that the present situation, especially in and around Sabarimala, and Kerala could be traced to undeclared emergency imposed by the state government.“The Kerala government is trying to hurt the religious feelings of Hindus in the state by imposing section 144 in the Sabarimala premises and around. People are being arrested for chanting hymns,” the memorandum stated.

The BJP also charged that that the CPM led government in the state is “cunningly conspiring to allow entry of women of different religions” in the temple premises.“The state government is maligning the holy pilgrimage of Sabarimala and subsequently hurting the religious beliefs of Hindus. The police even provided their uniforms to these women (of other religions)to disguise them of one of their own. This is the lowest level of appeasement against the Hindus,” charged the BJP.

The BJP leaders petitioned the President that the state government is hastily implementing the Supreme Court order even while the apex court is set to hear the review petition from January 24.“There are lots of former Supreme Court decisions which are yet to be implemented. But in this (Sabarimala) case the state government acted hastily with a prejudiced mindset,” stated the BJP leaders, while calling upon President to restore normalcy in the state.

