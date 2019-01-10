Home Nation

Brilliant babu quits over J-K killing, readies to turn neta

The officer, Shah Faesal, is likely to join the regional party National Conference and contest the forthcoming parliamentary polls from the Baramulla-Kupwara seat in north Kashmir.

Shah Faesal

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: An IAS officer from Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday resigned from government service to protest the “unabated killings in Kashmir, and lack of a sincere outreach from the Central government.
Announcing his resignation on Facebook, the 35-year-old said: “To protest against the unabated killings in Kashmir, and lack of any sincere reach-out from the Union Government; the marginalization and invisiblization of around 200 million Indian Muslims at the hands of Hindutva forces reducing them to second-class citizens; insidious attacks on the special identity of the J&K and growing culture of intolerance and hate in the mainland India in the name of hypernationalism, I have decided to resign from Indian Administrative Service.”

Faesal, who topped the civil services exam in 2010, said he wishes to remind the regime of the day that “subversion of public institutions like RBI, CBI and NIA has the potential to decimate the constitutional edifice of this country.”

