Bulandshahr violence: Prime accused BJP Yuva Morcha leader Shikhar Agarwal arrested

LUCKNOW: Over a month after mob violence in Bulandshahr, BJP youth wing activist Shikhar Agarwal, one of the prime accused of inciting frenzy, was arrested in Hapur on early Thursday morning.

Agarwal was named among 27 persons booked for violence, rioting, vandalism and murder following a mob frenzy over alleged cow slaughter and recovery of a trolley load of carcasses from a field of Mahaw village in Syana town of Bulandshahr on December 3, 2018. The violent protest by villagers near Chingrawati police outpost had resulted in the loss of two lives including inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and one of the protestors Sumit, 21.

According to police authorities, Shikhar was arrested by Bulandshahr police from Hapur. Agarwal had been uploading videos on social media pleading innocence. He was among the last few accused in Siyana violence as the police have already arrested over three dozen persons in connection with the violence and murder as they were part of the rampaging mob which had indulged on arson setting the police outpost and the vehicles parked outside it afire on a fateful day.

Those in police custody include Prashant Nutt, who allegedly pulled the trigger at the slain inspector, Johnny who snatched the service revolver of the cop, Kalua who attacked him with axe inflicting injuries at inspector's head and other parts of the body. Moreover, the police had recently, arrested Yogesh Raj, the district convenor of Bajrang Dal. Raj is also accused of instigating the mob to resort to violence and vandalism.

Meanwhile, working on another FIR lodged the same day over cow slaughter, the district police have arrested seven persons. Police have also recovered the axe with which Kalua had attacked the slain cop. However, the inspector's service revolver with which he was shot dead is yet to found. On Wednesday, police got remand of Natt for 12 hours and ADG Meerut zone Prashant Kumar had said, "With most of the accused in jail, now the priority is to find the weapon used to kill the cop."

Incidentally, the incident took place on the last day of Tablighi Ijtema that witnessed a religious conclave comprising around 15 lakh Muslim devotees in the district.