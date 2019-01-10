Home Nation

Bulandsharhr case: UP government tried to deflect attention from police official's killing, alleges CPI(M)

A delegation led by CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat which recently visited the violence-hit area claimed that the state government was trying to cover-up the issue.

Published: 10th January 2019 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CPI(M) Wednesday accused the Yogi Adityanath government of trying to draw attention to the "cow slaughter" aspect of the December 3 Bulandsharhr violence and deflecting focus from the killing of a police official.

A delegation led by CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat which recently visited the violence-hit area claimed that the state government was trying to cover-up the issue.

"A deliberate and motivated effort is being made by the state government to concentrate attention on the 'cow killing' aspect of the case and deflect attention from the heinous murder committed on December 3. ​An SIT (special investigation team) was formed to achieve this end," the party alleged in a statement.

It alleged that innocent people were arrested in the name of cow slaughter, while the main culprits in the killing of the police officer and the violence were protected.

The party alleged that SIT is working under pressure of the state government and cannot be expected to conduct an impartial probe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPI(M) Bulandsharhr case Yogi Adityanath Brinda Karat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp