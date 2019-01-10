Bulandsharhr case: UP government tried to deflect attention from police official's killing, alleges CPI(M)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CPI(M) Wednesday accused the Yogi Adityanath government of trying to draw attention to the "cow slaughter" aspect of the December 3 Bulandsharhr violence and deflecting focus from the killing of a police official.

A delegation led by CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat which recently visited the violence-hit area claimed that the state government was trying to cover-up the issue.

"A deliberate and motivated effort is being made by the state government to concentrate attention on the 'cow killing' aspect of the case and deflect attention from the heinous murder committed on December 3. ​An SIT (special investigation team) was formed to achieve this end," the party alleged in a statement.

It alleged that innocent people were arrested in the name of cow slaughter, while the main culprits in the killing of the police officer and the violence were protected.

The party alleged that SIT is working under pressure of the state government and cannot be expected to conduct an impartial probe.