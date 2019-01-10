Home Nation

Cabinet approves re-promulgation of triple talaq ordinance

A bill to convert the first ordinance into a law is pending in Rajya Sabha where the opposition has been resisting its passage.

Published: 10th January 2019 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

Triple Talaq

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to re-promulgate the ordinance making instant triple talaq a criminal offence, sources said.

The decision to re-promulgate the ordinance was taken a day after the conclusion of winter session of Parliament during which the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, or triple talaq bill, could not be passed.

The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha but got stuck in the Rajya Sabha, where the government lacks majority, since the opposition parties expressed reservations to some provisions of the bill.

The ordinance makes all declarations of instant triple talaq void and illegal and provides for up to three years' imprisonment for invoking instant divorce by uttering talaq thrice in a single sitting.

The government is keen to get the bill passed and is expected to make another attempt for its passage during the short budget session of Parliament likely to begin on January 31.

The sources said that the Cabinet also gave its clearance to re-promulgate an ordinance to allow a committee to run the Medical Council of India.

The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018 to replace the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018 was passed in the Lok Sabha but was not taken up in the Rajya Sabha.

The bill provides for constitution of a Board of Governors that will exercise the powers of the Medical Council of India (MCI)

TAGS
re-promulgation of triple talaq ordinance Triple Talaq ordinance Rajya Sabha

