CBI vs CBI: HC to pronounce verdict on Friday on pleas of Special Director Rakesh Asthana

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court is scheduled to pronounce on Friday its verdict on pleas of CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana and others seeking quashing of FIR against them on bribery allegations.

Justice Najmi Waziri had reserved the judgement on December 20, 2018 after concluding the arguments in which CBI Director Alok Verma maintained that all mandatory procedures of law were followed while registering an FIR against Asthana on bribery allegations.

The complainant Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana had alleged to have paid bribe to get relief in a case.

Sana had also made allegations of corruption, extortion, high-handedness and serious malpractice against Asthana.

The FIR was also lodged against DSP Devender Kumar.