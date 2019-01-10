Home Nation

Chhattisgarh government withdraws general consent given to CBI to probe cases

With this, the Central Bureau of Investigation would now require permission of the state government to conduct raids and probe in Chhattisgarh.

Published: 10th January 2019

NEW DELHI: After West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, Congress-led Chhattisgarh too has withdrawn general consent accorded to the CBI to probe cases in the state, officials said Thursday.

The move comes on a day when a Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led panel removed Alok Verma as the CBI chief and posted him as Director General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards after an enquiry report by the Central Vigilance Commission accused him of corruption.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel headed state government has written to the Union Home Ministry and the Ministry of Personnel asking them to direct the CBI not to register fresh cases in the state, the officials said citing an official statement.

With this, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would now require permission of the state government to conduct raids and probe in Chhattisgarh, they said.

The Chhattisgarh government in 2001 had given general permission to the CBI, the officials said.

West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh governments had late last year withdrawn the general consent accorded to the CBI to conduct probe and raids in the states.

The withdrawal of general consent will not have any impact on the cases already being probed by the CBI, a Personnel Ministry official in Delhi said.

