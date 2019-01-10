Home Nation

Citizenship Bill: Sedition charges against Sahitya Akademi awardee Hiren Gohain, scribe Manjit Mahanta

Police suo motu registered a case at the Latasil police station here under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code -- including 124(A) that deals with charges of sedition.

Published: 10th January 2019 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel look on as tyres are seen ablaze during a strike called by All Assam Students Union AASU and the North East Students Organisation (NESO) in protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 in Dibrugarh Tuesday Jan 8 2019. | PTI

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Sedition charges have been brought against Sahitya Akademi awardee Assamese litterateur Dr Hiren Gohain, senior journalist Manjit Mahanta and KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi in Assam on Thursday, police said, as protests continue in the state against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Police suo motu registered a case at the Latasil police station here under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code -- including 124(A) that deals with charges of sedition, 120 (B) dealing with criminal conspiracy, Guwahati Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar told reporters here.

"A case has been registered against them. I am investigating what they spoke during a Nagarik Samaj meeting here on January 7," Kumar said.

The three are part of a civil society group -- 'Nagarik Samaj' -- which is protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam Citizenship Bill Dr Hiren Gohain Manjit Mahanta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp