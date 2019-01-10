Delhi cops arrest gunrunner in Madhya Pradesh, seize 5 pistols

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Delhi Police’s special cell, in a joint operation with the Madhya Pradesh Police, has arrested a 58-year-old man from Bundelkhand region in what is being touted as a crucial link of an inter-state chain of gunrunners whose key man was held with pistols in the capital last year.

According to Panna superintendent of police Vivek Singh, a gunrunner identified as Kalu Sahu, a native of Damoh district from MP’s Bundelkhand region, was arrested near the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi with country made pistols on September 13, 2018.

Sahu’s interrogation by the Special Cell revealed that the guns were sourced from a chain of gunrunners operating in Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. “Based on further investigations, a joint operation by Delhi Police Special Cell and Panna district police was carried out on Tuesday, leading to the arrest of Hamid. At least five country made pistols were seized from him,” said Singh. Hamid was earlier arrested in 2007 in connection with gunrunning. Probe revealed his contacts with gunrunners in UP’s Banda district, which is 110 km from MP’s Panna district.

The Delhi Police Special Cell is now trying to figure out more links of the inter-state gunrunning chain active in various parts of the two states, mostly in Bundelkhand region. The Delhi cops are also zeroing in on tracking and nabbing other remaining links of the inter-state chain of gunrunners.