Home Nation

Give evidence, will act against Zakir Naik: Malaysian PM-in-waiting

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had in January 2016 made a formal request to Malaysia to deport Naik.

Published: 10th January 2019 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Anwar Ibrahim says no formal evidence had been offered by India so far (File Photo | AFP

By Online Desk

Malaysia will act against Islamic preacher Zakir Naik if  India provides irrefutable evidence, the Islamic nation's PM-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim said, according to a report in The Hindu. 

However, Ibrahim said no formal evidence had been offered by India so far.

“[The Naik case] has not been raised with me personally. We do not subscribe to all allegations unless we are furnished with the details. We would need some evidence. Malaysia has been tough on terrorism and if we are given incontrovertible evidence that someone has been involved we would not tolerate it,” Ibrahim was quoted as saying. 

Ibrahim is on a visit to India to participate in the Raisina Dialogue which began on January 8.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had in January 2016 made a formal request to Malaysia to deport Naik.

Malaysian current prime minister Mahathir Mohamad Mahathir, who had met the radical Indian cleric in July 2016, had said that Malaysia will not deport Naik to India as long as he does not create problems in the country.

The Mahathir government had also granted Naik permanent resident status.

India's National Investigation Agency (NIA), which probes terror cases, had last year filed a charge sheet in a court against Naik for allegedly inciting youth to take up terror activities, giving hate speeches and promoting enmity between communities.

It had first registered a case against Naik under anti-terror laws in 2016.

Naik is also under investigation for issuing hate speeches that reportedly inspired a deadly terror attack on a popular cafe in Dhaka in 2016.

Naik's Mumbai-based non-government organisation, Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), has been declared an unlawful association by the Union Home Ministry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zakir Naik Anwar Ibrahim Raisina Dialogue Mahathir Mohamad NIA Islamic Research Foundation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp