Give evidence, will act against Zakir Naik: Malaysian PM-in-waiting

By Online Desk

Malaysia will act against Islamic preacher Zakir Naik if India provides irrefutable evidence, the Islamic nation's PM-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim said, according to a report in The Hindu.

However, Ibrahim said no formal evidence had been offered by India so far.

“[The Naik case] has not been raised with me personally. We do not subscribe to all allegations unless we are furnished with the details. We would need some evidence. Malaysia has been tough on terrorism and if we are given incontrovertible evidence that someone has been involved we would not tolerate it,” Ibrahim was quoted as saying.

Ibrahim is on a visit to India to participate in the Raisina Dialogue which began on January 8.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had in January 2016 made a formal request to Malaysia to deport Naik.

Malaysian current prime minister Mahathir Mohamad Mahathir, who had met the radical Indian cleric in July 2016, had said that Malaysia will not deport Naik to India as long as he does not create problems in the country.

The Mahathir government had also granted Naik permanent resident status.

India's National Investigation Agency (NIA), which probes terror cases, had last year filed a charge sheet in a court against Naik for allegedly inciting youth to take up terror activities, giving hate speeches and promoting enmity between communities.

It had first registered a case against Naik under anti-terror laws in 2016.

Naik is also under investigation for issuing hate speeches that reportedly inspired a deadly terror attack on a popular cafe in Dhaka in 2016.

Naik's Mumbai-based non-government organisation, Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), has been declared an unlawful association by the Union Home Ministry.