Global Skill Summit: Employment for 1.06 lakh Jharkhand youths in a year

By Express News Service

RANCHI: To mark employment generation for 1.06 lakh youths in a year, Government of Jharkhand on Thursday organized Global Skill Summit - 2019 in Ranchi during which appointment letters were given to all the candidates.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das, addressing a gathering during the summit, said that Jharkhand created history by giving one lakh jobs to the youths from a single platform in a day.

"Giving appointment letters to more than one lakh unemployed youths in a day from a single platform itself is an example that the state is on the way of development," said Das.

The government is committed towards taking the state along with the category of Developing Countries, he added. "We are only putting vision Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ground," said the Chief Minister.

Jharkhand is the only state in the country where three global summits were organized in a row merely in four years by this government, where delegates from different countries took part in it, who also expressed their desire for investment in Jharkhand, he added.

Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, also speaking during the occasion said that Jharkhand being rich in natural resources and scenic beauty, people would prefer visiting here rather than going to South Africa if proper development in the field of tourism is done in the State. EoM