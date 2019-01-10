Home Nation

Global Skill Summit: Employment for 1.06 lakh Jharkhand youths in a year

Chief Minister Raghubar Das, addressing a gathering during the summit, said that Jharkhand created history by giving one lakh jobs to the youths from a single platform in a day.

Published: 10th January 2019 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 11:09 PM   |  A+A-

Raghubar Das

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: To mark employment generation for 1.06 lakh youths in a year, Government of Jharkhand on Thursday organized Global Skill Summit - 2019 in Ranchi during which appointment letters were given to all the candidates.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das, addressing a gathering during the summit, said that Jharkhand created history by giving one lakh jobs to the youths from a single platform in a day.

"Giving appointment letters to more than one lakh unemployed youths in a day from a single platform itself is an example that the state is on the way of development," said Das.

The government is committed towards taking the state along with the category of Developing Countries, he added. "We are only putting vision Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ground," said the Chief Minister.

Jharkhand is the only state in the country where three global summits were organized in a row merely in four years by this government, where delegates from different countries took part in it, who also expressed their desire for investment in Jharkhand, he added.

Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, also speaking during the occasion said that Jharkhand being rich in natural resources and scenic beauty, people would prefer visiting here rather than going to South Africa if proper development in the field of tourism is done in the State. EoM

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raghubar Das Global Skill Summit Employment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp