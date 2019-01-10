Heavyweights fielded by all political parties in Jind bye-elections in a four off fight

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Jind assembly by-election which is considered as the political heartland of Haryana will prove to be a litmus test for all the parties including the ruling BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and recently floated Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). With the Lok Sabha polls a few months away and the state assembly polls also scheduled for the later part of 2019.

The win from Jind is going to be crucial for all the political parties. While the BJP will be eyeing a win from Jind to consolidate its position ahead of the state assembly elections, the Congress which has been criticising the Khattar led BJP Government over its alleged failure on all fronts will also look for win to prove their point.

Krishan Middha, the son of late INLD MLA Hari Chand Middha is the BJP's candidate after his father's demise in August had necessitated the bye-poll had recently joined the saffron party. Jind was represented by his late father, who was two-time MLA from here. The BJP is yet to taste a win from this constituency.

While Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala is the party's nominee for the bye-poll Surjewala, a former minister in the Bhupinder Singh Hooda led Congress Government he is presently an MLA from Kaithal constituency. While Digvijay Chautala will be Jannayak Janata Party's candidate which was launched last month after a split in the main opposition INLD. He is the younger brother of Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala and his candidature will test the waters for the newly formed JJP.

Meanwhile, INLD has fielded Umed Singh Redu as its candidate from this constituency. He could also witness significant vote share in his favour because of two reasons including the major influence of INLD which represented this seat in 2009 and 2014 and alliance of the party with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The Election Commission had on December 31 announced that the bypoll to the Jind assembly seat would be held on January 28 and the results will be out on January 31. It will be an interesting semi-final contest in the state ahead of assembly polls in November this year. "After consulting all the members of the organisation, the JJP has decided to field Digvijay for the Jind bye-elections. This bypoll is not limited to Jind only it will depict the whole political picture of the state,'' said Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala.

When asked about his party's prospects in the wake of BJP fielding son of late INLD MLA Hari Chand Middha in the bypoll, he said, " Digvijay is a youth leader and the party will benefit from it. People will support youth in this bypoll. We have nominated the youngest candidate," he said. Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar said,`` We needed a good candidate and he is one of the best. With his victory, we are going to set the tone for the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.'' Congress party's decision to field a heavyweight comes against the backdrop of the drubbing it suffered in the mayoral elections in five cities of Haryana last month.