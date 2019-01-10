Home Nation

IIT-Kanpur scientists develop low-cost air pollution sensor

Professor S N Tirpathi said usually a sensor of this calibre costs around Rs 1-2 crore in the international market, but the scientists at IIT-Kanpur have made it in just Rs 50,000.

Published: 10th January 2019 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

delhi pollution

Image used for representational purpose only. (File)

By PTI

KANPUR: Scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology here said they have developed an air pollution sensor which they claim costs much less than similar instruments worldwide.

The sensor will measure the level of harmful gases, including ozone and nitrogen oxides, said professor S N Tirpathi.

The professor said usually a sensor of this calibre costs around Rs 1-2 crore in the international market, but the scientists at IIT-Kanpur have made it in just Rs 50,000.

Testing of the sensor will be done in June and if it passes the test, then the sensors will be installed in 150 cities of the country, he told reporters during a press conference on Wednesday.

The first 25 sensors will be installed at IIT-Kanpur campus, while 15 sensors will be installed at IIT-Bombay, the professor said.

After the testing of data, 50-60 sensors will be installed in Varanasi, Tripathi said.

He said the success was gained in developing a reliable and cheaper monitoring sensor under a India-US project.

The Union government's Department of Science and Technology has contributed Rs 6 crore for the project, Tripathi said.

During a press conference, the institute's dean research and alumni professor, B V Fadi, said the continuous increase in the level of pollution in the country is a cause for concern.

"So everyone has decided that they will work together to decrease pollution," he added.

Quoting a report of the WHO, he said 1.60 lakh people died worldwide last year due to pollution and the death rate is increasing.

IIT-K alumni association president Pradeep Bhargava claimed that in the next phase of the project, countries like Singapore, Japan, China and the UAE will also be included.

He said former students of the institute living in these countries will work on the project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp