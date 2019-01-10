Home Nation

Pakistan troops shell LoC areas in Poonch, ceasefire violated for third day in row

Heavy shelling and firing exchanges between the two armies have been intermittently continuing for the last eight days in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Published: 10th January 2019 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

JAMMU: The Pakistan army violated ceasefire for a third consecutive day Thursday, shelling forward posts and civilian areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district inviting a strong retaliation from Indian forces, officials said.

The year 2018 witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations -- 2,936 -- by Pakistan troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.

"The Pakistani army resorted to firing and shelling on forward posts along the LoC in Poonch sector Thursday morning," officials said, adding there were no casualties or injuries on the Indian side.

Indian troops guarding the border retaliated strongly, he said.

On Wednesday as well, Pakistani troops had fired on and shelled the Kalal forward area in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district twice, they said.

The continuous shelling and firing on villages has set in a fear psychosis among the border dwellers.

With the latest incident, Pakistani troops resorted to firing and shelling along the LoC in Poonch seven of first 10 days of the new year.

The Pakistani army fired on forward posts along the LoC Poonch district on Tuesday as well.

Despite repeated calls, made during Indo-Pak flag meetings, for restraint and adherence to the ceasefire understanding of 2003 for maintaining peace and tranquillity, the Indo-Pak border areas witnessed shelling and firing.

The chief of northern commander, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, had Monday visited forward areas along the LoC and reviewed security situation in Jammu and Rajouri districts, officials said.

Accompanied by White Knight corps commander Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh visited forward posts of Rajouri and Akhnoor sectors to review the operational preparedness and the prevailing security situation, they said.

LoC Line of Control Poonch Jammu and Kashmir ceasefire violation

