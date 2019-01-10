Home Nation

Israel's new envoy to India presents his credentials to President Kovind

On Indo-Israeli cooperation, Ambassador Malka added, “We are all part of the vision to double the farmers’ income within a few years."

Published: 10th January 2019 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

Israel envoy, Ron Malka

Israel’s new Ambassador to India, Ron Malka, presenting the ‘Letter of Credence’ to President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Israel’s new Ambassador to India, Ron Malka, presented the ‘Letter of Credence’ to President Ram Nath Kovind, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.
 
Speaking at the occasion, Ambassador Malka said, “I am honoured and privileged to be given this opportunity of taking the Growing Partnership between our countries forward. Our true friendship is based on our shared values as prominent ancient civilizations in the past, and leading democracies in the present. This month, January 2019, marks 27 years of Diplomatic Relations between India and Israel. Our countries are strategic partners working together to achieve prosperity, security and peace.”

Ron Malka, has graduated in Economics and Business Administration, and also holds an MBA in Finance and Business Administration and a PhD in Economics. Malka served the military service from where he retired with the rank of Full Colonel. Ambassador Malka is married to Mrs. Lea Malka and has three children – Amir, Assaf and Maya.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Israel's new envoy Israel envoy to India Ron Malka Credentials President Ram Nath Kovind

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp