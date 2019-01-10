Israel's new envoy to India presents his credentials to President Kovind

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Israel’s new Ambassador to India, Ron Malka, presented the ‘Letter of Credence’ to President Ram Nath Kovind, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.



Speaking at the occasion, Ambassador Malka said, “I am honoured and privileged to be given this opportunity of taking the Growing Partnership between our countries forward. Our true friendship is based on our shared values as prominent ancient civilizations in the past, and leading democracies in the present. This month, January 2019, marks 27 years of Diplomatic Relations between India and Israel. Our countries are strategic partners working together to achieve prosperity, security and peace.”

Ron Malka, has graduated in Economics and Business Administration, and also holds an MBA in Finance and Business Administration and a PhD in Economics. Malka served the military service from where he retired with the rank of Full Colonel. Ambassador Malka is married to Mrs. Lea Malka and has three children – Amir, Assaf and Maya.