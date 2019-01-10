Home Nation

Jharkhand HC rejects Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea in fodder scam cases

Lalu had sought bail citing his poor health, political reasons and on merit.

Published: 10th January 2019 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 06:57 PM

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav (File | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: In a major blow to the political aspirations of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Jharkhand High Court on Thursday rejected his bail pleas on Thursday in three cases related to Fodder Scam. Court of Justice Apresh Kumar Singh on January 4 had kept the order reserved after hearing arguments of both the sides.

Lalu had sought bail citing his poor health, political reasons and on merit. Arguing his case senior counsel Kapil Sibal had stated that the leader has been suffering from 11 different kinds of diseases and would find it difficult to take political decisions in the upcoming general elections. CBI counsel, on the other hand, opposed his bail application strongly saying that he is being given proper care at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi and hence he should not be granted bail at this point of time.

