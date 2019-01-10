CVC charges against Verma unsubstantiated: Mallikarjun Kharge in dissent note

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge in his dissent note as a member of the high-level Selection Committee, which shunted out CBI Director Alok Verma, on Thursday said the CVC report against him lacks "substantial findings" and that Verma should be allowed to explain the charges before the panel.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-headed panel, after a long meeting, ordered removal of Verma as the CBI Director taking into account "serious allegations" made against him by the Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) in his report.

Two days after Supreme Court reinstated him with riders, Verma was removed from the Director's post following a 2-1 decision by the high-level committee.

According to sources, the CVC in its report levelled 10 specific charges against Verma that include "influencing investigation by taking bribe".

Kharge, who examined the contents of the CVC report, in his dissent note opined: "Verma be allowed to explain himself before this Committee, along with the charges made against him, prior to any decision being taken."

The Congress leader steadfastly advocated restoring Verma the full extent and authority of powers under his office as well as restoring his complete tenure by allowing to continue as the CBI Director for an additional period of 77 days -- the period lost by him on account of his divesting of powers by the government on October 23.

"Out of the 10 allegations made, 6 are found to be unsubstantiated/ false and 4 others are found to be in need of further investigation, as an inconclusive finding has been arrived at. Also 4 allegations are found to be prima facie substantiated on the basis of circumstantial evidence, found to be unfaltering to Verma," Kharge said in the note.

"It is clear that in the case of criminal charges, the burden of proof is beyond a reasonable doubt. In the four cases where the CVC returns unflattering conclusions, even they admit that there is no proof of any pecuniary benefit," he said.

Kharge said that in the interest of justice, equity and good conscience, "there can be absolutely no alternative but to extend the terms of services of Verma as Director CBI to full two years as mandated by law".