Home Nation

CVC charges against Verma unsubstantiated: Mallikarjun Kharge in dissent note

Kharge said during the meeting that Verma, who was sent on a forced leave, should not be penalised and be given an extension of 77 days for which he was not allowed to attend the office.

Published: 10th January 2019 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

Kharge, Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge in his dissent note as a member of the high-level Selection Committee, which shunted out CBI Director Alok Verma, on Thursday said the CVC report against him lacks "substantial findings" and that Verma should be allowed to explain the charges before the panel.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-headed panel, after a long meeting, ordered removal of Verma as the CBI Director taking into account "serious allegations" made against him by the Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) in his report.

Two days after Supreme Court reinstated him with riders, Verma was removed from the Director's post following a 2-1 decision by the high-level committee.

According to sources, the CVC in its report levelled 10 specific charges against Verma that include "influencing investigation by taking bribe".

Kharge, who examined the contents of the CVC report, in his dissent note opined: "Verma be allowed to explain himself before this Committee, along with the charges made against him, prior to any decision being taken."

The Congress leader steadfastly advocated restoring Verma the full extent and authority of powers under his office as well as restoring his complete tenure by allowing to continue as the CBI Director for an additional period of 77 days -- the period lost by him on account of his divesting of powers by the government on October 23.

"Out of the 10 allegations made, 6 are found to be unsubstantiated/ false and 4 others are found to be in need of further investigation, as an inconclusive finding has been arrived at. Also 4 allegations are found to be prima facie substantiated on the basis of circumstantial evidence, found to be unfaltering to Verma," Kharge said in the note.

"It is clear that in the case of criminal charges, the burden of proof is beyond a reasonable doubt. In the four cases where the CVC returns unflattering conclusions, even they admit that there is no proof of any pecuniary benefit," he said.

Kharge said that in the interest of justice, equity and good conscience, "there can be absolutely no alternative but to extend the terms of services of Verma as Director CBI to full two years as mandated by law".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mallikarjun Kharge Alok Verma Removal CBI Director PM-led committee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp