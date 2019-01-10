PM Modi dubs SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh as political opportunism in face of fear

Namita Bajpai and Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW/ MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sought to set the tone for the 2019 Loks Sabha polls in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh with blistering attacks on the SP-BSP alliance in the central Indian state and attacks on the Congress.

Speaking a rally in Agra, he termed the pre-poll alliance between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as political opportunism by those had joined hands in desperation.

“Jo ek doosre ka munh dekhne ko tayyar nahi thhe, unhone aaj haath mila liya hai ki aur tinka tinka jod rahe Modi ko hatane ko (those who never could stand each other , have shaken hands and doing everything possible to remove Modi),” said the PM.

In the same vein, the PM took an indirect jibe at former UP CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over his alleged role in an illegal mining case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). “UP mein balu, maurang khane walon ne haath mila liya hai (those who have digested even the sand and gravel, have shaken hands),” he said.

“They (SP-BSP alliance) get scared as they see the chowkidar and think, if he goes they will be able to rob the country together,” he said and asserted that he won’t let those who intend to loot the nation live peacefully. Referring to 10 per cent quota Bill, the PM said the historical step was in line with the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

Earlier, at an event in Nagpur, where he was inaugurating several development projects, the PM brought up the ongoing investigation into the AgustaWestland chopper case.

Bringing up Christian Michel, the middleman in the deal, Modi said, “The Chowkidar was accused of stealing. But, this chowkidar cannot be bought or scared... A middleman was brought from foreign soil. Now those who accused me will have to explain their relations with this Michel Mama,” he said and reiterated his governments’ resolve of ‘Dalal Mukt Bharat (Broker-free India)’.