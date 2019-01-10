Home Nation

NCW notice to Rahul politically motivated: Congress leader Anand Sharma

Congress strongly opposed the NCW notice to Rahul Gandhi and alleged PM of using similar words for the UPA chairperson and then Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Published: 10th January 2019 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma addresses a press conference at AICC headquarters in New Delhi Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Anand Sharma on Thursday said that the notice issued by the National Commission for Women (NCW) to Congress president Rahul Gandhi was a politically motivated move and accused that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has himself "dragged the Indian political discourse to a gutter level".

"It (NCW notice) is politically motivated. There should have been a number of notices sent for the Prime Minister and (BJP president) Amit Shah. Does Shushma Swaraj have the guts to criticise the Prime Minister for lowering the dignity of his own office repeatedly? It is the Prime Minister who has lowered the political discourse to a gutter level," said Sharma while addressing media here.

ALSO READ | NCW issues notice to Rahul Gandhi for 'misogynistic' remarks against Nirmala Sitharaman

"It is not true that Rahul Gandhi Ji has downgraded the standard of political debates, the reality is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was using Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as a shield. If he really has the courage and stands for the truth, he should have come to the Parliament himself," added Sharma.

While saying that the Prime Minister was himself responsible for lowering the standards of political debate in the country, the former Union Minister of Commerce said, "Ever since he was the Gujarat Chief Minister and even today, the kind of language he has used, he has had no regard for his position, neither has he any decency. During the rallies for the recently concluded elections, what kind of words did he use against Sonia Gandhi Ji".

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi also echoed similar comments, saying that the BJP was responsible for lowering the standards of political debates.

"If there is a political party that has lowered the standards of the political discourse, it is the BJP, and it started with Narendra Modi Ji. He has used words like 'the Congress widow', the 'Rs 50 crore girlfriend', 'Itlaian cow', etc, I think Sushma Swaraj Ji should criticise him (PM Modi) for using words like these," Chaturvedi said.

She further led a scathing attack on NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma. "I want to ask one thing from the NCW chairperson, the responsibility she has been given is not a political responsibility, it is a responsibility towards the women of the country, so why was she quiet when female journalists were being called prostitutes? Why was she quiet when cases like Kathua and Unnao were coming? This notice shows that she is fulfilling her political responsibility rather than fulfilling constitutional responsibility," Chaturvedi added.

Earlier today, the NCW issued a notice against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making sexist remarks against Sitharaman in Parliament. The Gandhi scion had ridiculed the Prime Minister, saying that he could not "even come to Parliament for a minute to respond to questions posed on the Rafale deal and asked a lady (Nirmala Sitharaman) to save him."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anand Sharma NCW Congress Nirmala Sitharaman Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp