No plans to make Hindi compulsory, clarifies Javadekar after 'mischievious' media report

An article had reported that the government will be making Hindi compulsory for students till Class 8 in the new National Education Policy.

NEW DELHI: Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday countered media reports on government's intention of making Hindi compulsory, saying that no language is being given a compulsory status in the new National Education Policy (NEP).

"The Committee on New Education Policy in its draft report has not recommended making any language compulsory. This clarification is necessitated in the wake of mischievous and misleading report in a section of the media," Javadekar tweeted.

An article in The Indian Express had reported that the government will be making Hindi compulsory for students till Class 8 in the upcoming education policy. The nine-member K Kasturirangan committee on the New Education Policy also included recommendations like ensuring a uniform syllabus nationwide for Science and Maths, development of a script in Devanagari for tribal dialects, and to promote education based on 'hunar' (skill). The article quoted Javadekar as saying that the NEP report was ready and committee members had sought an appointment. Javadekar has said on several occasions that it is a policy based document from 2020 to 2040 meant to educate a generation.

Hindi isn’t mandatory at schools in many states, such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, West Bengal and Assam.

The draft, prepared by the panel headed by the former ISRO chief, was expected to prepare by December 2017. The government extended the term thrice and the deadline was over on December 31, 2018.

(With IANS inputs)

