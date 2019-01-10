Northeast circuit tourism project inaugurated in Meghalaya

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The project to develop the north east circuit, sanctioned by the Ministry of Tourism in 2016 for over H99 crore, was inaugurated in Meghalaya on Wednesday.Under this project, the ministry has developed facilities such as traditional healing centre, tribal rejuvenation centre, tourist information centre, multipurpose hall, log huts, cafeteria, sound and light shows, souvenir shops, water sports zone, zip line, canopy walk, trekking routes, cycling track, last mile connectivity, caravan parking, public toilets and solid waste management.

The project is being implemented under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme — one of the flagship schemes of the ministry for development of thematic circuits in the country. The north eastern region witnessed a 22.8 per cent growth in the flow of domestic tourist in 2017.

While 95.47 lakh domestic tourists visited north east in 2017 in 2016 the figure was around 77.71 lakh.

There has also been an increase in the number of foreign tourist visiting the north east. The region received 1.69 lakh foreign tourists in 2017 compared to 1.45 lakh in 2016 recording a growth of 16.7 per cent. The increased number of tourists has created better employment opportunities for the local population in the region, said the ministry.

So far, the ministry has sanctioned 16 projects for `1349.04 crore covering all north eastern states under its schemes of Swadesh Darshan and ‘PRASAD’. For promotion of the Northeast region, the ministry said it carried out special promotions in domestic and international markets highlighting the region’s diversity, tourism products and its rich culture.